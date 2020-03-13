Huntsville Senior Center now temporarily closed to the public

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is now closed to the public.
"We are taking concerns about the spread of COVID-19 seriously, following the news about it closely, and staying in contact with local planning and health professionals,” said Tom Glynn, Executive Director. “Our nonprofit organization provides services to some of our community’s most vulnerable citizens. The safety and protection of the populations we serve is our top priority.”
The center closed on Friday at noon and will not re-open until after April 3. These closings include Rock Steady Boxing and Parkinson’s Voice, our senior centers in Gurley, Madison, New Hope, New Market, and New Sharon, as well as our outreach SAIL classes at Fern Bell Park Recreation Center.
The Meals on Wheels and Adult Day Care programs will run as currently scheduled at this time.
Reopening on April 6 will be evaluated based on community conditions near that date.
Senior Center staff will be identifying seniors in need of support services, including meals. Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue and additional volunteers may be needed. Call 256.513.8320 if you would be willing to deliver meals.
