Huntsville Museum of Art staying open despite coronavirus outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking for something to still do despite all the coronavirus shutdowns? Well, the Huntsville Museum of Art has announced its staying open.
The museum has taken precautions though to help protect its visitors, such as increasing its use of disinfectant throughout the day and providing more hand sanitizer stations for visitors.
“The health and safety of the Huntsville Museum of Art’s visitors and employees is our top priority,” the museum states on its website.
Visitors are also encouraged to wear medical face masks if they feel necessary.
