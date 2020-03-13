Huntsville Museum of Art celebrating 50th anniversary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An iconic local attraction is celebrating its golden anniversary! The Huntsville Museum of Art is turning the big 5-0 this year.
“I think the museum’s been so successful over the last 50 years because it’s grown and evolved and become more than just pictures on a wall," says Danny Owen, the museum’s communications director.
Named one of Alabama’s “Top 10” destinations by the Alabama Bureau of Tourism and Travel, the Huntsville Museum of Art is the only art museum in the area with over 3,000 pieces in its permanent collection. The museum also offers educational programs and family-friendly events.
“We have programs like our Skating in the Park where people can come and skate over the holiday season. We bring in speakers. We have education initiatives,” says Owen. "We just understand that understanding art enriches people’s lives, and we can facilitate that for the community in a lot of different ways.”
One way you can participate in all the museum has to offer - come out to its anniversary celebration happening July 4. Mark your calendars!
