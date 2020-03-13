Huntsville Hospital addresses coronavirus today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at Huntsville Hospital will give updates on their coronavirus preparations on Friday.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and WAFF 48 will stream it live on this page. Additionally, the WAFF Digital Team will stream the event on Facebook as well.
At this time, no patients, employees, or physicians at any Huntsville Hospital Health System facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Please monitor our coronavirus updates page for the latest news.
