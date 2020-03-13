Huntsville Hospital addresses coronavirus today

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 13, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 8:48 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at Huntsville Hospital will give updates on their coronavirus preparations on Friday.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and WAFF 48 will stream it live on this page. Additionally, the WAFF Digital Team will stream the event on Facebook as well.

At this time, no patients, employees, or physicians at any Huntsville Hospital Health System facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

