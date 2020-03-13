Huntsville City Council passes lodging tax increase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a rough week in the hospitality industry, people begged Huntsville leaders to reconsider a lodging tax increase Thursday night. After much discussion, the City Council passed the tax.
Leaders have discussed this 1 percent increase for a while now. The revenue would pay for a $40 million amphitheater.
But with the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak, hospitality industry leaders say the timing could not be worse.
“If we have another week like we’ve had this week, there will be no need for a third hotel and possibly not the two I have right now. We have 185 rooms and we lost $90,000 overnight,” said Wanda Morgan of Kana Hotel Group.
“The coronavirus and the losses you’ve heard that all of us have suffered this week are an example of the detriment financially of losing these conventions and events,” said Harmony Heard of the Huntsville/Madison County Hospitality Association.
Council members considered postponing the vote but ultimately decided to pass it in a 3-2 vote.
Jennie Robinson and Will Culver voted against it.
“These people who know this business this market, and we need to listen to them. I can’t think of a worse time for us to do this,” Robinson said.
“I just want to say to the hospitality industry it’s easy to look ta the direct impact. I’ve been told we just don’t have the money," said council president Devyn Keith.
Mayor Tommy Battle could veto this. If he does, it would take four council member votes to override the veto.
As of right now, the tax increase would go in effect April 2021.
