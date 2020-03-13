Highway 231 repairs expected to take at least a year

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Repairs on Highway 231 in Lacey’s Spring will take at least a year, according to ALDOT officials. They presented their plans for the road at a community meeting Thursday night. The busy highway has been closed since mid-February after a landslide.
Significant rainfall weakened the soil beneath the pavement and made it prone to slides. In fact, the 75-year-old road was built with the possibility of landslides.
In an effort to prevent this from happening again, Curtis Vincent, north region engineer for ALDOT, explained building two bridges would be the viable option.
“These bridges, in essence, will be 1,000 feet long, tie right back into the same grade and same roadway that was there before," explained Vincent.
The slide on the mountain is about 50-feet. Crews will remove 25 feet of the “bad” soil to make way for the bridges.
Vincent explained bridges are the best option because they come with the least impact to the mountain, bring the highest value of safety, can be built faster and are less expensive. There will be no blasting on the mountain.
Bidding will begin May 5 with the hope a contract will be signed May 8.
ALDOT said they may give an incentive for the contractor to work faster.
The design phase is underway in Montgomery.
The project is expected to cost $18 million.
