DeKalb County authorities searching for runaway teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County investigators are searching for 13-year-old Emilia Lynn Newman.
Emilia was reported missing from the Powell area Thursday night. Deputies say she ran away from home around 8:30 p.m.
She is 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say she may be traveling to the Chattanooga area.
She is not believed to be in any danger.
If you make contact with her or know of her whereabouts, contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.