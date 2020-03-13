City of Scottsboro seeking volunteers to clean up litter

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Litter along the highway and along county roads is a huge concern for those who live in Scottsboro and they are being proactive to make a change.
Mike Bray spends a lot of time picking up trash along Clemons Road in Scottsboro.
He has been working with city leaders to help keep the roads clean. Bray held a meeting about the litter issue hoping to get people in the community to volunteer to help.
They met at city hall to discuss some options which include contacting local organizations to adopt highways and neighborhoods to keep them clean.
"We had such good ideas today and we are going to sit down with the mayor about what we decide today and with their help we have had great input from the mayor and council and these are others ideas they can help us with to get to other organizations,” said Bray.
Bray said currently, the city only has two workers who pick up litter. "But this is more than a two-person job, I mean they go and complete a piece of that highway and come back tomorrow and there will be something else and that’s just the way it is,” said Bray.
Most Importantly, Bray said with the help of additional volunteers they will be able to keep the city of Scottsboro clean and a popular destination for tourists.
"We want the people to see Scottsboro is a beautiful town and t is very well maintain and very well-governed and good,” said Bray.
If you would like to volunteer, you may stop by city hall and sign up.
