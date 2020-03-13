CASA needs help with senior services during coronavirus outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now, staying healthy is on everyone’s mind, specially for the most vulnerable group: senior citizens.
Ann Anderson, executive director of CASA of Madison County, says they are going to do everything they can to help.
“As long as we have those volunteers and those resources we need,” she said.
Anderson says they serve more than 2,000 people. Many of them are homebound.
“We have people that cannot get out. They can’t just hop in a car and go. They are dependent on others," Anderson said.
Anderson says many of them rely on CASA for basic needs, such as personal hygiene products, food and medical supplies.
And with a declining number of volunteers and donations, Anderson says she’s worried.
“Our primary concern is making sure our clients are getting their needs met," she said.
Anderson says her staff is focusing on the most high-risk seniors right now.
“We have identified them through our database. We’re contacting them, talking to them and asking them the pertinent questions. Do you have enough toilet paper, do you have enough food, do you have enough medication," she said.
It’s not just about deliveries. Anderson says the seniors count on the personal interaction.
“It’s natural for us to hug or clients. It’s natural for our volunteers to be very close to our clients,” Anderson said.
But now volunteers are no longer going inside seniors’ homes.
“They’re going to meet them at the door, and we started practicing that precaution this past week," she said.
If you want to help these seniors you can give online or by dropping off personal hygiene products.
The bottom line is Anderson says CASA isn’t going anywhere.
“We’re going to be here for them. That’s what we promised this community,” she said.
