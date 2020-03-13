Alabama runoff election continues as planned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Secretary of State John H. Merrill announced today the Alabama runoff election will proceed as scheduled.
Merrill is confident in the ADPH’s ability to monitor the potential spread of the virus and treat cases accordingly.
Any person in Alabama is able to apply for an absentee ballot by contacting their local Absentee Election Manager. Absentee applications can be downloaded on our website AlabamaVotes.gov.
Voters who are concerned about contracting or spreading an illness or have an infirmity may vote by absentee. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Thursday, March 26, and the last day to postmark or return an absentee ballot by hand is Monday, March 30.
Voters must submit an accompanying copy of their valid photo identification. For the full list of valid forms of photo identification, please visit our website. Upon successful application, voters will receive an absentee ballot in the mail.
Direct questions to the Secretary of State’s office at (334) 242-7223.
