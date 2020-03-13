Alabama Department of Public Health gives update on distribution of coronavirus tests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state department of public health will be opening screening centers across the state.
Health Officer Scott Harris said the $5 million appropriated from the state legislature on Thursday will go to roughly 20-25 screening centers across the state.
The exact timeline and location of those centers remains unclear.
For the moment, the Harris said the department has only been testing for a week.
He said the department is now broadening the recommendations on who gets tested, but is putting emphasis on the vulnerable.
“The guidelines we used before prioritized people who had international travel, but also prioritized people who had other health issues for example. People who are seriously ill for example or people who are seriously ill for example, and in certain age groups,” he said.
Delays and shortages in testing have made national headlines.
For now, tests are being given to primary doctors, then going to the ADPH for testing.
Leadership at the Madison County health department said it’s acting as the middle man, with specimens are being held at the office.
There is a sign on the front door that states if someone thinks they have the coronavirus, they should not enter.
Private labs are also conducting their own testing.
If you don’t have a doctor or can’t afford it, Harris said the department is working on a soltuion.
“Right now our recommendation has been if you do not have a provider, if you do not have a relationship with someone, still start by picking up the phone, try to call an urgent care, a walk in clinic, call an emergency department," he said.
"We hope to have a lot more of that issue addressed in the coming days as we roll out this plan."
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.