Alabama Community College System to discontinue on-campus instruction

"Our students are our number one priority, and while our decision today to suspend courses is unprecedented it is a necessary precaution to ensure the health and safety of the more than 174,000 students we serve across the state,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker. “Our ACCS response team continues to work closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health on this evolving issue and will continue to do everything we can to help stop the potential spread of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama.”