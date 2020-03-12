U.S. Space and Rocket Center remains open, monitoring COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space and Rocket Center remains open but says it is taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously and monitoring the worldwide situation.
The Space and Rocket Center says at this time, there are no plans to close because of the outbreak.
Employees are taking extra steps to ensure sanitary facilities per CDC guidelines.
- Extensive training for our environmental services team, including communication to all staff on healthy practices and effective methods of sanitation
- Defined cycles for frequent cleaning and disinfection of targeted areas throughout the day
- Enhanced procedures for cleaning and disinfection of areas where illness has been suspected or reported
- Quick response to spills, trash and other situations
- Evening-hours procedures following museum closing for deep cleaning visitor areas
- In Space Camp areas, we have enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols for dormitories and classroom spaces and other shared areas
- As always, camp nurses are staffed on-site 24/7 while campers are present to respond to any health issues that arise
- We have temporarily discontinued buffets and self-serve stations in our food service areas
Additionally Space and Rocket Center nursing staff are evaluating Space Campers and chaperones attending camp from countries with level 2 and 3 travel guidance for COVID-19. Campers and chaperones are being screened for COVID-19 at check-in. If cleared they can attend camp normally. If they don’t clear the screening process they will be taken off-site for further evaluation and not admitted to Space Camp.
The Space and Rocket Center has also asked staff at high exposure risk for COVID-19 to stay home.
Standard cancellation policies remain in effect at the Space and Rocket Center. If you want to discuss cancellation for Space Camp you are asked to email: camps@spacecamp.com
