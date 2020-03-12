Still no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama, officials say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health called a news conference Thursday afternoon to update the public on efforts to prevent COVID-19, or coronavirus in the state.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, as of Thursday, Alabama remains clear of any confirmed cases of the respiratory virus. More than 40 states have confirmed cases, including every surrounding state.
Harris said ADPH is urging people to avoid large mass gatherings of 500 or more people, though there is no call at this point to close any schools.
The elderly and those with health issues should scale back on public activities, Harris said.
Earlier Thursday, the Alabama Legislature approved a $5 million appropriation for coronavirus preparations. The legislation was later approved by Gov. Kay Ivey.
