State superintendent talks response if coronavirus comes to Ala. schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey gave an update on coronavirus and how Alabama’s education department is responding to it.
Mackey said he and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris have been coordinating for weeks, and though Alabama does not currently have any confirmed cases of coronavirus, it is likely it will eventually come to the state.
Mackey talked about what the state education department is doing to protect against the virus.
“Certainly we are monitoring, and we are asking our school nurses, our superintendents, principals and others to be very cognizant of anybody who is sick, that has the symptoms of coronavirus, and then to refer that person to the public health or their own healthcare provider for direction,” Mackey said.
Mackey said dozens of people have been tested in the state, but none of the tests have come back positive.
“If we do have a confirmed case in a school, that’s a teacher, a student or a volunteer that comes in and reads every Thursday morning, but if it's a part of that school community and we have a confirmed case, then in conjunction with the local school system and the Department of Public Health, we will close that school for 24 to 48 hours, clean that school and, working with public health, assess what needs to be done next,” he said.
Mackey said if an employee is out because they’ve either tested positive for coronavirus or because they need to care for a dependent who has tested positive for it, that employee should stay home for 14 days and not be charged sick or personal leave.
“We do not want to charge people leave for being home,” Mackey said.
Mackey also said at this time they are not canceling extracurricular activity events, such as sports games and tournaments, either in-state or out-of-state, but that the decision remains under the purview of local school systems. There are also no plans at this time to limit fan participation at the events.
