Nursing homes taking precautions to protect residents from coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the number of coronavirus cases continues to go up across the United States, local nursing homes are making preparations to ensure that residents and families are safe.
Samantha Gamble, Cloverdale administrator, says the elderly population they serve is more at risk of contracting the coronavirus.
“So, we practice infectious control measures daily, all year long it never stops but when you have an event such as this and such a threat to our residents we do heighten those measures," said Gamble
When you walk into the front entrance the first thing you will have to do is sanitize your hands and fill out a screening questionnaire that is done by a health professional.
“And they’re asking those questions have they been overseas, have they flown out of the United States, have they traveled out of the United States, are they having any respiratory symptoms," said Gamble.
Right now, there are no cases of the coronavirus in the state of Alabama. So visitors are still allowed at Coverdale Manor which Gamble said is important for the emotional health of their residents.
“They love having their families come in and this is their home and we want them to always feel at home, but at the same time we have a responsibility to make sure they are healthy so that is our main priority right now," said Gamble.
To ensure that residents are safe at Cloverdale Manor, health officials have closed off this second entrance to the facility to monitor who comes in and out.
Gamble said in the event there is a case of coronavirus in the state, they will cancel visitation and keep all vendors out of the building to prevent any exposure.
