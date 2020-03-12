North Alabama Food Bank preparing for coronavirus impact

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Many students in our area depend on free or reduced lunches at school. That’s why the North Alabama Food Bank is preparing now in case those children end up at home.
The executive director said students will continue to get food, but it will take the community and the schools coming together to make sure it happens.
Schools districts will need to file a waiver with the state to still be able to provide meals to students if school gets canceled. Then, the schools will have to figure out if they will bag the food for the students to take home or if there will be drop off locations. The goal is to avoid people congregating.
The Food Bank currently is working with their existing partners, bringing in extra food, to make sure they have enough just in case there is a large influx of people in need.
“If schools should close, if there is an increased demand for an extended period of time, then we would probably look at some distribution systems. That is where we would do a drive-through and we would have food. If people would need it they would drive through and a receive a food box that will last them,” said Executive Director Shirley Schofield.
The food bank is still accepting volunteers and donations. But if you would like to avoid donating or working on site, you can donate money online.
