North Alabama Colleges and Universities react to COVID-19 outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Colleges and Universities around North Alabama are reacting to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The University of Alabama in Huntsville is transitioning to an all online teaching system beginning March 16th and through Monday, April 6th.
Courses will be taught remotely through March 27th. Spring Break will happen as planned on March 30th. Face-to-face classes are scheduled to resume on April 3rd.
Dorms will remain open, but, University officials say they are also asking “campus units” to cancel events with more than 100 persons.
Alabama A&M says that recently four “individuals” attended a national conference where a COVID-19 patient was present. A&M says these individuals did not come in direct contact with the infected person, and say none of the individuals have exhibited any COVID-19 symptoms. Those individuals have been placed into voluntary self-isolation as a precaution.
The University tested out a transition to all online coursework on Thursday, March 12th. All residential instruction was provided online. On Friday, March 13th, students and faculty will return to class as normal.
The University says the remote class exercise was done as a precaution in the event that a confirmed case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Alabama.
The University has banned all institutionally-sponsored international travel and is limiting non-essential domestic travel on a case-by-case basis. The SWAC conference has also suspended all athletic competition through March 31st, including the SWAC Tournament.
Oakwood University is asking teachers to send a contingency plan for students if they decide to go online. Right now everything is normal.
