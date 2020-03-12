Local school and business updates concerning the Coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The WAFF staff is receiving multiple calls, e-mails, and press releases every day.
Please check this article regularly for the latest updates on schools and businesses.
As such, the University is taking precautionary steps in the event that a confirmed case arises within the state. On Thursday, March 12th, the university initiated an exercise that involved all residential instruction being provided in electronic and/or on-line format. This includes courses that had previously been taught in the traditional classroom. On Friday, March 13th, residential or traditional classroom instruction will resume as normal. Over the next week, other units will be implementing tests or trial run procedures for their daily operations that include remote workdays. Each area vice president is working with their respective units to discuss and implement those strategies.
Oakwood University is asking teachers to send a contingency plan for students if they decide to go online. Right now everything is normal.
The University of Alabama System continues to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Today System officials issued guidance for spring break to students, faculty and staff, including travel, health and safety tips, as well as encouragement to plan ahead for possible future disruptions to campus operations.
Although current plans call for maintaining normal campus operations, UA System campuses are advised that it is possible that System campuses could move to online-only classes at some point this semester based on the state of COVID-19 in Alabama.
Auburn University will transition from on-campus instruction to remote beginning Monday, March 16. That means students are being asked not to return to campus after spring break. The policy runs through April 10 in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Huntsville City Schools is taking the health and well being of our students and staff seriously. As a proactive measure, our Health Services and Facilities Departments are monitoring student illness and providing additional cleaning in our buildings as needed. Also, we continue to work closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) for the latest guidance and recommendations regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), influenza, and other infectious illnesses/diseases.
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center (USSRC) is taking the worldwide outbreak of the novel Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) seriously and is monitoring this rapidly changing situation. New and enhanced protocols and precautions have been implemented to protect our museum visitors, Space Camp trainees and staff. At this time, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Space Camp programs are open with no plans to close.
President and CEO Ralph Nelson said as of now the coronavirus is not impacting this weekend’s ticket sales or opening day on April 15th.
A spokesperson for the Von Braun Center says currently there are no plans for widespread conference, concert, or sporting event cancellations.
