Local school and business updates concerning the Coronavirus

As such, the University is taking precautionary steps in the event that a confirmed case arises within the state. On Thursday, March 12th, the university initiated an exercise that involved all residential instruction being provided in electronic and/or on-line format. This includes courses that had previously been taught in the traditional classroom. On Friday, March 13th, residential or traditional classroom instruction will resume as normal. Over the next week, other units will be implementing tests or trial run procedures for their daily operations that include remote workdays. Each area vice president is working with their respective units to discuss and implement those strategies.