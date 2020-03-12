Limestone County Deputies arrest four in counterfeit bust

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were arrested Wednesday in Limestone County in a major counterfeit money bust.
Deputies found counterfeit cash and equipment to produce counterfeit cash at a home on Slate Road. Investigators also found more than 100 stolen ID’s, documents, checks, and credit cards.
34-year-old Derrick Blake Stephens and 38-year-old Elizabeth Eve Anderson are both charged with 27 counts of possession of a forged instrument.
63-year-old Jo Ann Jackson and 59-year-old Laurel Ann Rodriguez are both charged with possession of a forged instrument and possession of a forgery device.
This investigation winds through Limestone County and Athens.
Deputies investigated reports of counterfeit money being passed at two businesses in Elkmont on Saturday. They recovered fake $10 and $20 bills at those businesses.
On Monday, deputies responded when someone found a bag of counterfeit money on the side of the road in the Slate Road area. The serial numbers on those fake bills matched the counterfeit money that was recovered earlier.
Investigators say Athens Police Officers were also running their own counterfeit money investigation involving several cases where counterfeit bills were passed at Athens businesses.
Investigators from both departments combined their investigation and used surveillance video to identify the suspects.
A search warrant was executed on Slate Road, additional charges are expected.
Investigators believe the counterfeit money, stolen ID’s, credit cards, and checks are connected to investigations in Madison County, Morgan County, Marshall County, Lauderdale County, as well as Tennessee, Florida, and California.
