Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
University of Tennessee suspends in-person classes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee says it is temporarily suspending all in-person classes after the state's cases of new coronavirus rose to nine. The university's campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis are moving courses online as a response to the coronavirus outbreak. Dozens of people remained quarantined or were under self-monitoring Wednesday as the Tennessee Department of Health added two cases to its list of patients. The virus has sickened more than 1,000 people in the U.S. Five cases have been confirmed in Williamson County, two in Davidson County, and one each in Shelby and Sullivan counties.
AP-TN-XGR-DEATH PENALTY-TENNESSEE
Bill would ban executing people with severe mental illness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As Tennessee continues to see an increase in executions, state lawmakers have advanced legislation that would exempt people with severe mental illness from receiving the death penalty. The proposal still has an uphill battle in Tennessee's GOP-dominated Statehouse, with some Republican lawmakers are resistant to being perceived as softening the state's death penalty laws. However, the decision by the House Judiciary Committee to send the bill to the full floor on Wednesday marks the furthest the bill has survived over the past four years it's been introduced in Tennessee.
GANGSTER DISCIPLES-SENTENCE
Gangster Disciples leader in Tennessee sentenced to 25 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a leader of the Gangster Disciples street gang in Tennessee has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis says Demarcus Deon Crawford was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in June to racketeering conspiracy for serving as the gang's “chief enforcer” for Tennessee. Prosecutors say Crawford was responsible for the gang's alleged criminal activity in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville and other cities. Crawford ordered the shooting of rival gang members for retaliation and to maintain his position within the Gangster Disciples. Prosecutors said he also participated in acts of attempted murder and drug trafficking.
TENNESSEE STATE LIBRARY-REAL ID
Tennessee state library providing records to get Real IDs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Library and Archives says it is providing people with older marriage, divorce and death records that they could need to get a Real ID. Library and archives officials say they are helping provide records prior to 1970 and birth records prior to 1920 that could be essential to prove name changes over the years. Those in need of the records can visit or call the library and archives. People in need of birth records from 1920 to present, or marriage, divorce and death records from 1970 to present, should instead contact the Tennessee Office of Vital Records.
MISSING GIRL-TENNESSEE
Police: Remains identified as missing Tennessee girl
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say they have positively identified the remains of a 15-month-old girl who had been missing for weeks. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said Wednesday that the remains found Friday are those of Evelyn Mae Boswell. No other details were released. The bureau said earlier that the remains were found in Sullivan County on property belonging to a family member. Authorities have said she hadn't been seen since at least December. Evelyn's mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, was arrested Feb. 25 on a charge of filing a false report. Authorities said her inaccurate and conflicting statements had impeded the investigation.
BELMONT-WATKINS-LAWSUIT
Students ask court to block art college merger with Belmont
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville judge has set a hearing next week to consider a request to block Watkins College of Art’s pending merger with Belmont University. The schools announced in January that Watkins students would begin taking classes at Belmont in the fall. The Watkins campus would be sold with the proceeds going to an endowment for scholarships for Watkins students. The hearing comes in response to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by two Watkins students and a teacher. In their complaint, they argue the merger agreement is invalid because Watkins is a public institution and the property that would be sold belongs to the public.