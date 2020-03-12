It’s game on at Toyota Field despite coronavirus fears

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Single-game tickets for the Trash Pandas first season go on sale Saturday morning but you must be in person to get them.
President and CEO Ralph Nelson said as of now the coronavirus is not impacting this weekend's ticket sales or opening day on April 15th.
On Thursday, he will be meeting with north Alabama leaders to do a conference call with Minor League Baseball about their next steps. But with no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, Nelson does not anticipate anything will change.
“If we are told that it would be best for people not to congregate we will adjust but at this point no changes.”
If you don’t want to go to Toyota Field to buy single-game tickets for the Trash Pandas this weekend, you can buy them online. You just must wait until Monday to do that.
