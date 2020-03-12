Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — 2002 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner War Emblem has died. He was 21. The colt had been at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Center in Kentucky since 2015. Officials say the cause of death is believed to be a paddock accident but exact details aren't known. A necropsy is pending. War Emblem was transferred to trainer Bob Baffert after winning the Illinois Derby. Three weeks later, he won the Kentucky Derby and then the Preakness to set up a Triple Crown bid. But War Emblem stumbled badly at the start of the Belmont and ended up losing to 70-1 shot Sarava.