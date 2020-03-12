Delivery services preparing for coronavirus driven demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The federal government recommends having the basics in your home during a pandemic.
The Department of Homeland Security’s website on the issue lists the following:
- Store a two week supply of water and food.
- Periodically check your regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply in your home.
- Have any nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins.
- Get copies and maintain electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference. Get help accessing electronic health records.
- Talk with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.
In the event you are unable to leave the home to get these items, there are local services that are available.
Star Discount Pharmacy’s director, Mark Tow, said his team makes daily deliveries of medicine and groceries, and asks customers to be proactive.
“We work out a way to get it to them, we can also mail it,” he said.
He said customers should reach out if they’re down to roughly a week of “maintenance drugs,” or drugs that are required daily to keep patients healthy.
He listed off insulin, blood pressure medication, and heart medication among others. He said antibiotics are not maintenance drugs, as they are only used for a short amount of time.
Tow said the pharmacy is preparing for more deliveries if the number of home-bound people rises.
“We have people in our stores that said, we might turn into delivery people huh? I said yes, you might. It just depends on how this thing goes," he said.
Spokeswoman Madeline Sandlin for food delivery service GrubSouth said she also expects a rise in demand.
She said the is instituting a policy where food can be dropped off at homes without driver/customer interaction.
The company is based in Huntsville.
Meal kit delivery service HelloFresh spokeswoman Kim Straus sent WAFF 48 News the following statement:
There are no disruptions to our service and we are working very closely with our network of suppliers and partners to ensure we keep delivering fresh and reliable meals to our customers. All HelloFresh facilities have the highest level of food safety certification and we follow a rigorous process to maintain the safety and quality of our meal kits.
The health and well-being of our customers and employees is our highest priority. To that end, we have implemented additional safety measures such as more frequent handwashing and sanitation of our facilities along with limited access to our production site.
According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), there is no evidence to support the spread of COVID-19 through food. We are closely tracking any guidelines from public health authorities to ensure the continued health and safety of our employees and customers.
Huntsville Hospital’s PR team told WAFF that patients should reach out to their primary care doctors to secure their medical records.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.