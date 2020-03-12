Cullman Regional starts visiting restrictions to prevent potential spread of Coronavirus

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced they are implementing visitation restrictions for hospital patients, effective immediately.
The move, which started Wednesday March 11, is to prevent the potential spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Cullman Regional is modifying its visitor policy across all Cullman Regional facilities including the hospital, urgent care centers, medical group office and the Surgery Center of Cullman.
“Although our community is currently at low-risk for coronavirus (COVID-19), we feel that it is in the best interest of our patients to restrict visitation while they are in our facility,” Cullman Regional Chief Medical Officer William Smith, MD said.
Visitation restrictions include:
- No visitors under the age of 16, even when an adult is with them. With exceptions for extraordinary circumstances which will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
- No more than two visitors at a time per room.
- Visitors will be required to sanitize hands when entering the hospital and when entering and exiting any patient rooms.
- Anyone who has a fever, cough, body aches or sore throat should stay away from the facility unless they are seeking treatment.
Cullman Regional continues to pre-screen patients for COVID-19 at the entrance of both the Urgent Care & Emergency Department. Patients with flu-like systems will be asked to wear a mask and moved to a private area away from other patients immediately upon arrival.
