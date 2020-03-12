Cullman couple in quarantine after being on Princess Cruise

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - June and Len Brooks left for their dream vacation February 21. As the 15-day cruise left for the Hawaiian Islands, they were told a previous passenger tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The traveler later died, and the entire ship was quarantined moving forward.
“It was very shocking, we were very surprised. When we left there were no cases of the virus. We feel like it was a very low risk,” June Brooks said.
Brooks says everyone was quarantined to their rooms on the ship and were told they’d be docking somewhere soon.
Forty-seven people on the boat who showed symptoms were tested.
The Brooks’, who had no symptoms, maintained their positive mindset.
“The captain announced 21 positive tests, that’s when it really hit home to me. It’s here and it’s here big,” Brooks said.
When the ship docked in San Francisco, passengers were put on buses, sent to the airport and put on a plane.
When the boarded the plane, they weren’t told where they were being taken.
“Our flight attendants were in hazmat suits, we didn’t have any service, flew straight here and unloaded into a hanger where they took our temperatures and assigned us our rooms," Brooks said.
Nearly 100 people from that cruise ship are in quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
Although most of them don’t have the virus, the Brooks’ have some advice for people at home.
“It’s a matter of perspective, like June said, we’ve chosen to be positive about it. We’re thankful the program and the government are handling it this way," June’s husband Len explained.
They say, having the information given to them in a timely matter made all the difference.
“The best policy is always transparency, and I feel like they balanced it well. Princess and the captain of our ship as soon as he got information from the federal and state authorities he passed it on to us. That helped a lot," Brooks continued.
June and Len are both feeling well in quarantine and have showed no signs of being sick.
If they continue feeling healthy, they say they’ll be able to move out of quarantine on March 23.
We’ll continue to keep you updated on their progress.
