City of Huntsville launching census campaign targeting Hispanic community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For months now, we've been telling you how critical it is that you fill out your census forms.
It'll make sure we keep our voice strong in Washington, and get the proper amount of funding for projects that we deserve.
The city of Huntsville is amping up efforts to make sure everyone is counted, and they're really focusing on one group especially.
James Vandiver from the city of Huntsville tells us The Hispanic and Latino population is one of the most underreported groups on the census.
So that's why the city is working on specific campaigns to engage with those communities. Tu Cuentas, or "you count" is the name of it. And Ramon Santiago, the Hispanic Latino Advisory Committee leader, is at the front of the campaign.
James says the city also has plans to go to Mc Donnell Elementary and Ridge Crest to talk to parents. He says those schools have the highest population of Hispanic students.
James tells us right now Santiago is shooting television and radio PSAs in Spanish to get the word out.
“He’s someone that we’ve known for a long time and the Hispanic community has known for a long time. So he has been a fantastic partner. We have a outreach campaign that will be in Spanish. Our slogan for it is “tu cuentas,” or you count. So we want to make sure that everyone’s counted no matter what language you speak or where you come from,” Vandiver said.
Something else important to know, organizers say information you report can’t be used against you.
