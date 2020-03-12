Calhoun Community College hosts mass casualty reenactment to train health students

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Happening today at Calhoun Community College in Decatur is a mass casualty drill to provide a real-life training experience for the school’s health science students.
The annual event could be anything from an active shooter drill to a mock bus crash. In order to preserve the “realness” of the drill, participating students are unaware of what simulation they’ll face.
“We know that, unfortunately, these things are going to happen,” says Bret McGill, the school’s dean of health science. “So, this gives them an opportunity right prior to graduation for them to experience something and kind of see if all the training and all the education that they’ve been getting for the last two years is going to pay off.”
Notifications have gone out so that other students and staff are aware that the on-campus situation is a drill and not a real-life incident. Counselors will be on site though should anyone experience any kind of stress from the scene.
The Huntsville campus will host its drill next Friday, March 20.
