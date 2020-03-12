Boaz magistrate arrested on drug charge

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 12, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 2:33 PM

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday morning, Boaz City Court Magistrate Crissy Ginn was arrested on a charge of criminal solicitation to commit a controlled substance crime.

Ginn was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 11:30 a.m. and was released shortly after noon on a $2,500 bond.

Boaz Police say Ginn was arrested for buying a prescription drug called Norco which contains a mix of hydrocodone and acetaminophen.

Police Ginn was purchasing the drug from a form Boaz City Jail inmate.

Boaz Police say Ginn has been the city’s magistrate for 5 five years. Police say they will likely perform a forensic audit on Boaz City Court financial records because of this arrest.

