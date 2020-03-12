Becoming warm & humid today with strong storms possible overnight

While the afternoon and evening will be dry, there will be storms that develop to our north into Kentucky and Tennessee that will move south into the Valley overnight tonight into early Friday morning. Some of these storms may be strong with gusty winds and some hail possible. These storms will come in along a cold front which will bring some drastic changes as we move into Friday. Storms early Friday will clear out and then the wind will shift to the north at 10 to 20 mph. This will drop temperatures through the day, going from the mid-60s in the morning into the mid-50s by the afternoon. There will be a few more rounds of showers or storms as we move into the afternoon on Friday as well. From there we will see hit or miss showers as we move into the weekend.