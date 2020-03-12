Becoming warm & humid today with strong storms possible overnight

Happy Thursday! More rain out there this morning but today will be one of the drier days ahead.
Scattered showers and storms are moving through the Valley this morning and will stick around for the mid-morning hours. The heaviest rain should wrap up by 10am or so today, but there could be a few isolated sprinkles or showers that last through lunchtime. Clouds will clear out a bit through the middle of the day today and that will allow temperatures to warm quickly. We’re into the upper 50s this morning but will likely make the mid, possibly upper, 70s this afternoon. Wind will be breezy throughout the day today with gusts from the south at 10 to 20 mph.
While the afternoon and evening will be dry, there will be storms that develop to our north into Kentucky and Tennessee that will move south into the Valley overnight tonight into early Friday morning. Some of these storms may be strong with gusty winds and some hail possible. These storms will come in along a cold front which will bring some drastic changes as we move into Friday. Storms early Friday will clear out and then the wind will shift to the north at 10 to 20 mph. This will drop temperatures through the day, going from the mid-60s in the morning into the mid-50s by the afternoon. There will be a few more rounds of showers or storms as we move into the afternoon on Friday as well. From there we will see hit or miss showers as we move into the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.