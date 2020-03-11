Visitation for Colbert County teen killed in crash set for Wednesday

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Visitation for a Colbert Heights teen killed in a Monday night crash is set for Wednesday evening, as the community prays for the recovery of her cousin.
17-year-old Megan Gooch was killed in that wreck outside of Russellville. Her cousin, Brianna Agee, was flown from the scene to Huntsville Hospital.
The visitation for Gooch will be Wednesday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Colbert Heights Baptist Church, with a service set for Thursday, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
Agee’s friend tells the Times Daily that Gooch was taking Agee home from a get-together with classmates when the wreck happened.
At last word, Agee was in fair condition in the hospital.
Counselors have been on site at Colbert Heights High School, where Agee is a student. The prom, which was supposed to be this Friday, has been rescheduled for May 15th.
