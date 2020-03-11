Vet asking for more money for Athens Limestone County Animal Shelter

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - In Limestone County, veterinarian Robert Pitman is asking for more money for the animal shelter.
Pitman says Athens Limestone County Animal Shelter is the only privately owned public animal shelter in this part of the state. That’s why he’s asking county commissioners for more money.
He says once you factor in the cost of veterinary care, the shelter loses hundreds of dollars for every animal that comes through the shelter.
Pitman says more money would let him help more animals.
"We all have a soft spot in our heart for these dogs. It goes against my grain to put down an adoptable, healthy dog. They’re not all purebred but they’re all good dogs,” said Pitman.
Pitman says additional funding could help pay to spay and neuter more animals, which would control animal overpopulation.
