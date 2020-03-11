Trump endorses Tuberville in GOP Senate nomination runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Donald Trump has endorsed Tommy Tuberville in the GOP Senate nomination runoff.
The president endorsed Tuberville in a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the former Auburn head football coach, “will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!”
Tuberville is running against former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a race that will decide who will run against U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in the November general election.
The GOP runoff is March 31.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.