Public records bill debated in Montgomery, has implications for government transparency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday Alabama lawmakers debated a bill which would strengthen Alabama’s open records law and help get answers for the public.
Senate Bill 57, sponsored by State Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, would require state and local governments to respond to records requests within 14 days.
The agencies would either be required to provide the documents or respond and explain why they are being withheld.
Currently, there is no hard deadline for a response.
Ward said the bill would be a needed update for the Alabama’s records law.
“It really deters citizens when citizenship government is at its highest level and it deters them from getting access to records. That’s why it’s needed," he said.
Sonny Brasfield with the Association of Alabama Counties argued against it, citing logistics.
“There are two or three people working in the commission office. There’s no one in the office doing nothing who can turn their attention around to doing a research project," he said.
If it passes, the bill could have implications in Madison County.
The Madison County Jail’s IT system has been down for more than a month, and a records request filed by WAFF has been unanswered.
The issues have delayed bonds, bondsmen claim it’s cost them money and resulted in court delays.
WAFF 48 News requested documents that would explain the issues on Feb. 11.
As of March 10, Madison County Attorney Jeff Rich has not yet responded.
If the bill was enacted, he would have been required to respond by Feb. 25..
It remains unclear exactly what the nature of the jail issues is, but comments made by Madison County Chairman Dale Strong to WAFF 48′s Chris Joseph suggest the jail was attacked by ransomware.
- Joseph: Chairman, I’m obligated to ask. Ransomware. What’s the deal?
- Strong: No comment.
- Joseph: No comment?
- Strong: If you think about it, you’re a smart guy.
- Joseph: Yeah
- Strong: What happens if we go get a bunch of s*** in the media right now. They up how much we pay. I represent the taxpayers of this county. I’m always helpful to whoever I can help. You’re a smart guy.
- Joseph: Right
- Strong: What do you think happens if we get on every other TV station....(inaudible)
- Joseph: I don’t know, I mean if you’re negotiating millions of dollars, that could be...
- Strong: Where'd you get that?
- Joseph: Millions?
- Strong: You’re the one that just said that. I said where’d you get that at?
- Joseph: We heard it through the grapevine from multiple people now.
- Strong: Okay (greets guest)
- Strong: Like I say, it’s one of these things, when you think about it, I have to represent this county. I thought if anybody you could understand that. The last thing I would want to do is go do something that could cost us another 25 cents more.
- Joseph: Right...
- Strong: We have a very limited budget as it is.
- Joseph: Understood, understood. But you are negotiating with them right now right?
- Strong: I’m not negotiating with nobody.
- Joseph: Ok, understood.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brent Patterson did not return a request for comment on this story.
