Officer dies after being shot during Arkansas traffic stop

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer in Arkansas has died following a shooting during a traffic stop that also left a suspect wounded.
The Hot Springs Police Department says Officer Brent Scrimshire conducted the traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hot Springs and Scrimshire and the suspect were shot.
The department says Scrimshire was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The name and condition of the suspect weren’t immediately released. The investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police.
