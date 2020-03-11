Man sought in Elkmont counterfeit money investigation

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Limestone County say they’re seeing a spike in counterfeit money around town and need your help identifying a person of internet.
Deputies say counterfeit crooks are passing fake bills at businesses all around Elkmont. And investigators say they aren’t even trying that hard to go undetected.
“Preying on our local businesses, they make this money. They print it off a regular printer you can get at Walmart. They wad it up trying to make it look more real," said investigator Caleb Durden.
If you recognize this person or feel you’ve been a victim, call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.