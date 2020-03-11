Major Limestone County intersection getting new turn lanes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County leaders hope to make your commute smoother.
A new grant will pay for turn lanes to be installed at the intersection of Mooresville Road and U.S. 72. Turn lanes will be added in each direction.
County leaders applied for a grant last year to get dedicated turn lanes in the hope of eliminating traffic backups in the east Limestone area.
County engineer Marc Massey said it will eliminate traffic congestion in the area.
“Right now, it’s in the design phase, so they’ll be seeing surveyors and things to that effect out there. When we get to construction, there will be some delays. So everybody should be careful and mindful. But ultimately, the goal is to speed up their commutes,” Massey said.
The start date for construction is not yet known.
