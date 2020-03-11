Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Yazan, now a year old, was born with congenital heart disease. With just one chamber, his heart pumped so little blood that when he cried, his skin turned black. Without surgery, he would not survive. But his country, Libya, has only one heart surgeon who can't handle the 1,200 other infants born every year with heart defects. Of them, 150 in dire need of surgery die in their first year. That’s according to William Novick, an American pediatric cardiac surgeon whose international team of experts flies into Libya to perform surgery on patients like Yazan several times a year. The surgery trips and training for Libyan doctors and nurses help prop up the war-torn country's fragile healthcare system.