Huntsville’s St. Patrick’s Day parade still on for Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several big cities are canceling St. Patrick’s Day festivities due to coronavirus concerns, including New Orleans and Chicago.
But the parade in Huntsville is still scheduled for Saturday, rain or shine.
This year, the route looks a little different. The parade usually goes all the way to Jefferson Street in downtown, but this year it’s not because of construction.
Organizers are taking the coronavirus seriously and taking preventative measures.
"We will have hand sanitizer and wipes and other preventatives inside our station for the participants,” said Anya Douglas of the Irish Society of North Alabama.
The parade begins at 11-30 a.m. Saturday.
This will be the 43rd year for the event.
