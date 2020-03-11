How to get tested for coronavirus in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We're looking into what you need to do if you believe you have the coronavirus and you want to get tested.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state does have test kits that are sent to local satellite offices. He said to get tested by the state, you have to call your primary doctor first.
Your doctor should then contact the health department, who will work with your provider to get you tested, according to Scott.
But you have to meet certain criteria to get tested for coronavirus:
We spoke to the experts at Main Street Family Care and Kids Street Urgent Care about how they are handling testing.
"If someone presents at our clinic with some of those symptoms and meeting that risk profile we will put them into a quarantine and then we will call the health department to come to the clinic and run that test," Chief Sales and Marketing officer Betsy Stewart explained.
Stewart said it's important to have other illnesses ruled out,
“It absolutely could just be Pneumonia, a virus that lingers and hangs around with that cough. As awful as it is to be sick for two weeks, I think that’s where the health department really wants to take just those serious cases,” said Stewart.
State health officials say commercial labs have also rolled out test kits making it a bit easier to get tested.
