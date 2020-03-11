Heavy rain and strong storms possible for some this afternoon

We are seeing some areas of low visibility across the Tennessee Valley this morning due to fog. This is going to cause a few delays getting to work or to school. Overall it is a mild start with temperatures into the low to mid 50s and the wind is relatively calm out there too. As we move through the remainder of the day today and into the afternoon we will see more warmth build in and also more clouds. There will be periods of sunshine and that will allow us to warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s. By the early afternoon a complex of storms will move in from the northwest and will bring the threat of some large hail and damaging winds. The higher threat for a few damaging wind gusts and large hail will be over in Mississippi, but parts of northwest Alabama could see a few strong storms as well.