Heavy rain and strong storms possible for some this afternoon

Happy Wednesday! No rain this morning but your commute looks like it will be delayed a bit due to fog.
We are seeing some areas of low visibility across the Tennessee Valley this morning due to fog. This is going to cause a few delays getting to work or to school. Overall it is a mild start with temperatures into the low to mid 50s and the wind is relatively calm out there too. As we move through the remainder of the day today and into the afternoon we will see more warmth build in and also more clouds. There will be periods of sunshine and that will allow us to warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s. By the early afternoon a complex of storms will move in from the northwest and will bring the threat of some large hail and damaging winds. The higher threat for a few damaging wind gusts and large hail will be over in Mississippi, but parts of northwest Alabama could see a few strong storms as well.
These storms will clear out through the evening, but we will see more scattered showers and storms through the morning on Thursday. There will be a few rounds of showers and storms throughout the day on Thursday, but much of the moisture looks to be to our north into Tennessee. That is where the stronger storms are more likely as well. Even more rain showers are expected on Friday and could likely be the heaviest of the next three days. Temperatures Friday will be much cooler staying into the low to mid 60s. There will be some dry hours for the weekend as well, but scattered rain will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. At this point, the better weekend rain chances look to be Sunday.
