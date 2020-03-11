First Response ambulances not meeting Decatur’s rules for response times, mileage

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - First Response is still not meeting response times required by the city of Decatur. Also, less than 2 percent of the ambulances are in compliance with the city ordinance.
In August 2019, Decatur passed a new ordinance with several guidelines for all first responders within city limits.
One rule was response times, which First Response hasn’t been able to hit in years.
Another is the actual ambulance itself. The ordinance states an ambulance has to have less than 200,000 miles on it to comply. Of 15 ambulances, First Response has two that fall in that number.
“It’s frustrating because being a private business you have to have a balanced budget. When you look at the engine cure rates and the cost going up every year it makes it impossible to go out and purchase $3 million worth of ambulances," said First Response spokesman and former owner David Childers.
At an ambulance review board meeting Tuesday, Childers says the company is fully against the new ordinance. He says mileage has no affect on quality of care.
“Age of an ambulance or mileage has no affect on response times, has no affect on the patients’ care rate, it has zero affect on anything, that’s the reason we’re so against it," he said.
Childers and his team have put together a plan moving forward to fund new ambulances, but time is not in their favor.
“That plan is to purchase a minimum of one plan per year, probably two, to replace our front line vehicles. So our plan is within the next three years of having our front line units replaced,” he said.
First Response plans to go before the city council Monday to discuss the plan.
