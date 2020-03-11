False alarm over murderer escape prompts concern in Colbert County

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - When news alerts started coming out about a convicted killer escaping from the St. Clair correctional facility Tuesday, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson sat up and took notice.
The suspected escapee was Steve Ray Murphy - a man serving a life sentence for a 1983 murder in Tuscumbia. It later turned out that the alerts were sent out of an abundance of caution and that Murphy was more “unaccounted for” than “escaped”. He was soon found still in the prison facility and the alerts were recalled.
Still, the memory of the Murphy case came back for many of the long-time residents in the area.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, that includes the father of the man Murphy was convicted of killing. “He was very concerned,” Sheriff Williamson said. The sheriff was actually talking with the father in his office when he learned Murphy was in custody.
Steve Ray Murphy and an accomplice - Trent Townsend - were both sentenced to life for killing a man named Greg Ayers. Ayers was a clerk at a gas station when he was killed during a robbery. It was actually his first night on the job.
