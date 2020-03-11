Cullman couple discusses corona quarantine aboard Grand Princess cruise ship

When the couple boarded the ship on February 21st, corona was mostly contained to China and they thought there was little chance of a problem. “We thought the risk would be relatively very low, but everybody’s at risk no matter where you are,” said June. She says everyone had a great time until news broke that the virus was spreading. "We were on the way back before anyone knew there was a problem,” said June. A California man had been on the boat the week before and later died from the virus. “He had been off the boat for a week before anyone realized there was a problem,” she said. “It was a total shock when we found out that 21 people had tested positive,” she said