Cullman couple discusses corona quarantine aboard Grand Princess cruise ship

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Len and June Brooks of Cullman are at ground zero of America’s battle to contain the coronavirus. Now, they’re speaking with our news partners at the Cullman Times.
The Brooks were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship that’s been anchored in Oakland since 21 passengers and crews members tested positive for corona. One of those passengers died.
On Tuesday, the Brooks were taken off the ship and put on a bus. It’s not clear where they were headed at the time, but they’ve since learned they’re going to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for two weeks of monitoring and testing.
When the couple boarded the ship on February 21st, corona was mostly contained to China and they thought there was little chance of a problem. “We thought the risk would be relatively very low, but everybody’s at risk no matter where you are,” said June. She says everyone had a great time until news broke that the virus was spreading. "We were on the way back before anyone knew there was a problem,” said June. A California man had been on the boat the week before and later died from the virus. “He had been off the boat for a week before anyone realized there was a problem,” she said. “It was a total shock when we found out that 21 people had tested positive,” she said
The two retirees are well known in the community. Len is a former district attorney and June was a legal instructor at Wallace State. Both say they feel okay and haven’t changed their mind about traveling more in the future.
