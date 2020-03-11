Birmingham police officer shot on Tuscaloosa Avenue; 2 of 3 suspects in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer was shot on Tuscaloosa Avenue in Birmingham, according to a Birmingham police source and Birmingham City Councilman Hunter Williams.
The officer was shot in the leg or the knee. Officers are optimistic about his condition.
Birmingham police say two people are in custody and they are still searching for a third. K-9 units are being deployed to search for that suspect.
This happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. BPD only confirmed this is an officer-involved shooting.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue took one person, who is not an officer, to a local hospital from this location.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting and Star 1 is in flight.
This is the fifth time a Birmingham Police officer has been shot in the last 15 months. Sgt. Wytasha Carter was shot and killed and Officer Lucas Allums was shot in January 2019. Officer Cullen Stafford was shot last summer and Officer John Finke was shot in December.
We are working to get more information on this developing story.
