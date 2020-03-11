Chick-fil-A signature sauces coming soon to stores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fans of Chick-fil-A’s Signature and Polynesian sauces may soon find them on local shelves.
The restaurant announced on Wednesday that sales of the two sauces will begin in Florida rolling out over April and May. Customers will be able to purchase 16-fluid ounce bottles at Florida locations of Publix, Target, Winn Dixie, and Wal-Mart.
“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant,” said Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant. “And because our Team Members are truly our ‘secret sauce’ to creating a positive experience in our restaurants, each time a customer purchases a Bottled Sauce at a participating retailer, the Chick-fil-A profits will support Team Members through our scholarship program.”
Retail sales of the bottled sauces begin at $3.49. With every retail purchase, 100-percent of Chick-fil-A, Inc. profits will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which will award $17 million in scholarships to 6,700 restaurant Team Members this year. Since 1973, Chick-fil-A has helped nearly 60,000 Team Members pay for college through a total investment of $92 million in scholarships.
