Women in Manufacturing now has chapter in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The demand for manufacturing jobs keeps going up. And a new statewide group wants more women to answer the call. Women in Manufacturing has chapters all over the country, but it has just come to Alabama.
We sat down with Angela Sams, who works in manufacturing for Mazda Toyota. She says she is thrilled to be the chair for this group.
Sams tells us she was a part of a similar group in Kentucky and saw the good it did there. So, she wanted to start one in Alabama.
She says the group has a representatives on the board from all corners of the state, because the goal is to reach as many women as possible.
Sams tells me the groups mission is to empower and support women in manufacturing. Whether they are interested in joining the industry, or seasoned veterans.
Sams says the group will provide networking opportunities, and potential jobs.
Sams says only 29 percent of the manufacturing workforce is made up of women.
"I never realized how often I am in the only woman in the room. It's very empowering when women come together and really just talk about the challenges they might face but also the opportunities,” Sams said.
Vice chair Marsha Cantrell says she hopes the group can change many misconceptions that exist regarding manufacturing careers and women.
“We have a responsibility to bring more women in and promote women and encourage and support women around us,” says vice chair Marsha Cantrell.
If you want to here more about the group, they are partnering with urban engine for their first workshop series. Marsha Cantrell will be speaking on a panel with other women in manufacturing. And it's free.
