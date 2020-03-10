Woman found in sewer in Bessemer identified as a missing woman from North Alabama

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police say the woman found in a sewer on February 25, 2020 is 38-year-old Karen Joyce Scott, who has been missing from North Alabama since December 2018.
On February 25, 2020 Bessemer Police were notified by employees of Jefferson County Environmental Sewer Team of a body found in the sewer in the 3100 block of Exeter alley.
The body was recovered by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office that performed an autopsy of the remains.
Through law enforcement networking a possible identity was learned. The identity was confirmed by the Coroner’s office to be that of Karen Joyce Scott from Jackson County, Alabama.
There is evidence Scott was shot before she died.
Scott was arrested in 2016 in what was called the largest heroin bust in Marshall County ever.
The investigation is ongoing and the police department is asking anyone that has information of the disappearance and/or death of Karen Scott to please contact the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.
