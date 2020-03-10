Univ. of Alabama System issues travel policy for employees and students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama System has issued a travel policy for students and employees.
They ask that faculty, staff and students use “good judgment” when travelling. They have asked that people avoid conferences that have people from multiple states - especially states where there have been COVID 19 cases.
Here is the full statement:
The University of Alabama System continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak. Today System officials issued guidance advising against any non-essential domestic travel at this time, particularly to large conferences with attendees from multiple states or locations that have declared a state of emergency due to the virus.
Faculty, staff and students on UA System campuses are encouraged to use good judgment when making travel decisions and work with campus administration to evaluate alternative methods of remote participation such as live-streaming of conference sessions and meetings.
The UA System advisory also states: “Students, faculty and staff who have concerns about being exposed to the virus while traveling should not be required to travel. Likewise, any student, faculty or staff member who elects not to attend a previously scheduled event due to those concerns should not be disciplined.”
The UA System website will continue to be a centralized source for updated information on the virus outbreak, policies and other guidance: http://uasystem.edu/news/2020/02/uasystem-covid-19-updates/
